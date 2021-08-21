Al Kayan Real Estate Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Logo design for a real estate company called 'Al Kayan' as part of the company's visual identity design project
In designing this logo, we turned to using the line as a basic building unit for the logo, as it is the basic unit for building real estate, and through the overlap between them and each other, we were able to achieve a sense of the third dimension so that the building and the font are the pillar of the company’s logo design as it is the basis of its activity
Visit our Behance page to see the full projects and some of the projects we haven't uploaded here :
https://www.behance.net/bigblackhead
feel free to give as your comments and thoughts :)
We are Available to hire
Drop Us a line at ：bigblackheadstudio@gmail.com