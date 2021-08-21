Al Kayan Real Estate Logo

Logo design for a real estate company called 'Al Kayan' as part of the company's visual identity design project

In designing this logo, we turned to using the line as a basic building unit for the logo, as it is the basic unit for building real estate, and through the overlap between them and each other, we were able to achieve a sense of the third dimension so that the building and the font are the pillar of the company’s logo design as it is the basis of its activity

