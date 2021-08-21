Jorge Sales

ToDo List | DailyUI 042

menlo to do list app graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Hey! How are you doing? Today's challenge was to make a ToDo List. I made various screens for the app. The one in the middle shows the list's and the number of tasks. And the screens on the sides show different list's. What do you think about it? #dailyui

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
