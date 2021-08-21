Aable Modern Serif Font Family

Aable is a modern and minimal classy serif typeface which will add charm into your designs. It comes with 4 weights: Regular, Light, Round and Bold versions, which contains uppercase and lowercase alphabet, numbers, basic punctuation with multilingual support. This font will pair beautifully with the script, signature or handwriting style. Aable can be used for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, logo, quotes, titles, magazines headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.

// Included Features:

Font Weight: Regular, Light, Round and Bold

File Format: TTF, OTF and Web Font Kit

// Aable Font Features:

Uppercase Letters

Lowercase Letters

Numbers & Punctuation

Non English Characters ( Latin Supplement + Latin Extended A)

// Supported Characters:

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

0123456789

!"#$£%&'()*+,-./:;=?@[]^_`{|}~¡¢´¿ˆˇˉ˘˙˚‘’“”‰⁄€

ȦÀÁÂÃÄÅÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏëÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜÝàáâã

äåèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøùúûüÿĀāĂăĆĈĊċČčĎďĒ

ēĔĕĖėĚěĜĞğĠġĤĨĩĪīĬĭİıĴĹĽľŃŇňŌōŎŏŔŘřŚ

ŜŠšŤťŨũŪūŬŭŮůŴẀẂẄẼỲŶŸŹŻżŽž

ǫɢɪɴʀʏʙʜʟᴀᴄᴅᴇᴊᴋᴍᴏᴘᴛᴜᴠᴡᴢꜰꜱ

