Aable is a modern and minimal classy serif typeface which will add charm into your designs. It comes with 4 weights: Regular, Light, Round and Bold versions, which contains uppercase and lowercase alphabet, numbers, basic punctuation with multilingual support. This font will pair beautifully with the script, signature or handwriting style. Aable can be used for headlines, posters, branding, packaging, presentations, logo, quotes, titles, magazines headings, web layouts, advertising, invitations, packaging design, books, and nearly any creative design.
Test the font : https://creativefinest.com/product/aable-modern-serif-font-family/
Buy Font License : https://creativefinest.com/product/aable-modern-serif-font-family/
// Included Features:
Font Weight: Regular, Light, Round and Bold
File Format: TTF, OTF and Web Font Kit
// Aable Font Features:
Uppercase Letters
Lowercase Letters
Numbers & Punctuation
Non English Characters ( Latin Supplement + Latin Extended A)
// Supported Characters:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789
!"#$£%&'()*+,-./:;=?@[]^_`{|}~¡¢´¿ˆˇˉ˘˙˚‘’“”‰⁄€
ȦÀÁÂÃÄÅÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏëÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜÝàáâã
äåèéêëìíîïñòóôõöøùúûüÿĀāĂăĆĈĊċČčĎďĒ
ēĔĕĖėĚěĜĞğĠġĤĨĩĪīĬĭİıĴĹĽľŃŇňŌōŎŏŔŘřŚ
ŜŠšŤťŨũŪūŬŭŮůŴẀẂẄẼỲŶŸŹŻżŽž
ǫɢɪɴʀʏʙʜʟᴀᴄᴅᴇᴊᴋᴍᴏᴘᴛᴜᴠᴡᴢꜰꜱ
