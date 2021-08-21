Aditia

Online Course Landing Page

Aditia
Aditia
  • Save
Online Course Landing Page minimalist populer course website course online course landing page website learn education study clean lesson e learning learn school website ux ui ux design ui design web design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!👋

Here are my exploration Online Course Landing Page
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you all enjoy! 🤗
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou 🙏🏻

Aditia
Aditia

More by Aditia

View profile
    • Like