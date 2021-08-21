Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻

Music App

Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻
Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App spotify radio playlist podcast itunes audio google music apple music music app music
Music App spotify radio playlist podcast itunes audio google music apple music music app music
Download color palette
  1. Music-lover.mp4
  2. Music lover.png
  3. Dribbble Shot Defult.png

Music App 🏠
-
Behance full project See the case study ✌️
-
Press “L” if you like it, "Happy Designing" 👍

Work Inquiries: shadhin.uxui@gmail.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow Me
UI8 || Behance || Instagram || Uplabs || Linkedin || Facebook

Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻
Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻
Problem Solver & Product Designer Hire me👇

More by Shadhin lablu 👨🏻‍💻

View profile
    • Like