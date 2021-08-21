Vladimir Pechonkin

Stylish stairs logo.

Stylish stairs logo.
The concept of a logo for a construction company is concrete stairs and other non-standard concrete structures.
The original idea of the logo in the display of the stairs as a wing of a bird. Double meaning, conciseness, style.

I wonder what you saw in the first place - a wing, a staircase, or all at once?

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
