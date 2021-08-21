Roshi Rouzbehani

50 Inspiring Iranian Women Book

Roshi Rouzbehani
Roshi Rouzbehani
  • Save
50 Inspiring Iranian Women Book inspiring persian iranian women diversity empowerment inclusion illustration
Download color palette

illustrated biographies of 50 Inspiring Iranian women in various fields. Available at my shop:
https://www.roshirouzbehani.com/shop/50-inspiring-iranian-women-book

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Roshi Rouzbehani
Roshi Rouzbehani

More by Roshi Rouzbehani

View profile
    • Like