Logic Pro X Plugins Browser UX/UI Killer Design

If you are a Logic Pro X or GarageBand user you already know that Plugins Browser in these softwares are primitive and user-unfriendly.

So I came up with this extraordinary concept for plugins browsing also managing with many amazing bells and whistles which has never been used in any modern DAW.

This image is page 1 of 8 of so those many useful & user-friendly features which I mentioned.

And if you are an Apple's Logic Pro's Designer, Developer, Project Manager... I've got so many amazing ideas for Logic Pro X and keen to work with the team of my favorite DAW of all time to keep it as great as it is.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
