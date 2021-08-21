👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This font is named "Diary Autumn" with a modern calligraphy writing style. "Diary Autumn" is a font that can be used for any kind of work. This font is very beautiful and unique by combining the leaf shape in the letters. It is very easy to use and apply, because it has been specially designed. This font is equipped with basic characters, swash and titling, leaf alternates, ligatures, numerals and punctuations, and multilingual support.
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
This font is only for personal use.
For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1551196-diary-autumn?ref=r1JbLm
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)