Susana Castillo

Happy Strawberries

Susana Castillo
Susana Castillo
  • Save
Happy Strawberries strawberry childish design character happy illustration
Download color palette

I was designing some stickers for my kid’s school notebooks, but she didn’t like this one so I continued with a different style. I liked the shiny plastic feel but not sure if it looks good for these strawberries

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Susana Castillo
Susana Castillo

More by Susana Castillo

View profile
    • Like