Credit Card Checkout Page

Credit Card Checkout Page design dailyui checkout creditcard ux ui
Credit Card Checkout Page for #dailyUI002

This is a dailyUI challenge.
I wanted a clean and easy to understand UI.
A subtle wave background that will not make it look messy.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
