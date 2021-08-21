Tetsurou

Parking - App UI Concept

Tetsurou
Tetsurou
  • Save
Parking - App UI Concept design mobile assistant ux ui product design app parking
Download color palette

Hello my fellas 🏀
----------
Parking - App UI Concept
Design - Figma
----------
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
Love you guys ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Tetsurou
Tetsurou
UX & UI Desgner @ Procraft Agency

More by Tetsurou

View profile
    • Like