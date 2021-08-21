n2n44

Go To Party Flyer

Go To Party Flyer retro print
Go To Party Flyer is a print flyer template for any abstract party, event, special evening, club bash as long as this is urban , industrial, or retro (modern) themed

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the Help file are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

RNS Baruta:
https://www.dafont.com/rns-baruta-black.font

Passion one:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/passion-one

Montserrat Regular:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Size
4x6

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
