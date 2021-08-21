Pavel Martinov

CRM Mockup

Pavel Martinov
Pavel Martinov
Hire Me
  • Save
CRM Mockup branding wallet exchange bitcoin business freelance statistics crypto figma dashboard crm ui minimalism design app
CRM Mockup branding wallet exchange bitcoin business freelance statistics crypto figma dashboard crm ui minimalism design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 2.png

I'm available for projects!
Write me @ martinov.uxui@gmail.co

----------

Hi guys!!

Continuing my recent shot, this is the Candidate Detail page

More shots to come!

Hope you like it and have a nice day 🤙

Pavel Martinov
Pavel Martinov
Welcome to my design🎨 portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Pavel Martinov

View profile
    • Like