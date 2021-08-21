Alexandra Galitskaya

Coffee Shop Website Concept

Alexandra Galitskaya
Alexandra Galitskaya
  • Save
Coffee Shop Website Concept design wev ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! I'm happy to be here!
Presenting a Header Concept for Coffee Shop. Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
I hope you will like and thanks for watching!
Also a special thanks to @Olya Rudenko who let me join this community through her invite!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Alexandra Galitskaya
Alexandra Galitskaya
Like