Hogr Othman

Resume Template, CV Template, Professional Resume Template

Hogr Othman
Hogr Othman
  • Save
Resume Template, CV Template, Professional Resume Template photoshop
Download color palette

Hi there! This is a Perfect Resume/CV Template for you! This template is Easy to Edit.

Main Features:

A4 & Letter Size

CV/Resume + Cover Letter

300 DPI, CMYK Color

Totally Print Ready

Very Well Organized Files

Super Easy to Edit/li

Only Free Fonts Used

What’s Included:

2 .docx files

2 .psd files

2 .ai files

2 .pptx files

Compatible With:

DOCX – MS Word 2007 & Newer Versions

PSD – Adobe Photoshop CC

AI – Adobe Illustrator CC

PPTX – MS Powerpoint 2007 & Newer Versions

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Hogr Othman
Hogr Othman

More by Hogr Othman

View profile
    • Like