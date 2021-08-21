Resume Template, CV Template, Professional Resume Template

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! This is a Perfect Resume/CV Template for you! This template is Easy to Edit.
Main Features:
A4 & Letter Size
CV/Resume + Cover Letter
300 DPI, CMYK Color
Totally Print Ready
Very Well Organized Files
Super Easy to Edit/li
Only Free Fonts Used
What’s Included:
2 .docx files
2 .psd files
2 .ai files
2 .pptx files
Compatible With:
DOCX – MS Word 2007 & Newer Versions
PSD – Adobe Photoshop CC
AI – Adobe Illustrator CC
PPTX – MS Powerpoint 2007 & Newer Versions