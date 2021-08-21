Seth Ayush Vijay

Shopping Store cart view product detail view app design single item single store store ecommerce shopping shopping store design uiux ui uidesign figma dailyuidesign dailyui
Day 11: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: Shopping Store
I have designed a Shopping Store Layout

Share your reviews.

I am proficient in designing Website, Mobile Applications Design & logo.
Just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

