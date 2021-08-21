Good for Sale
Groovy Flowers in Orange Spiral Notebook

Groovy Flowers in Orange Spiral Notebook urban outfitters rainbow floral print tie dye hippie 70s 60s surface pattern groovy flowers flower procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design

Download color palette

Shop this notebook now at Urban Outfitters
https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/doodle-by-meg-for-deny-groovy-flowers-in-orange-spiral-notebook?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=080&searchparams=q%3Ddoodle%2520by%2520meg&type=REGULAR&size=ONE%20SIZE&quantity=1
Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references.
With that said if you like my style, are interested in commission design work, or interested in licensing my work feel free to email or DM me!

Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.

