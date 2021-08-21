Omar Faruk

Wireframe design

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Wireframe design management frame 2022 trand new design landing page wireframing low fidelity wireframe wirteframing app website app landing web app landing app wireframe
Wireframe design management frame 2022 trand new design landing page wireframing low fidelity wireframe wirteframing app website app landing web app landing app wireframe
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2.png
  2. Desktop - 1.png

Hey dribbblers, Today i am exploring a wireframe for app landing page

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.

🔥 We're available for new projects! 🔥
Hit at uxfaruk@gmail.com

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
I craft your imaginations
Hire Me

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like