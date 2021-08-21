Chintan Chavda

Palette Exploration 01

Reviving ✨ the old side project of color palette exploration.
Feeling compelled by palette? Make something awesome with it 🤓, Peace ✌️☮️.

Palette No. 01

Chateau Green
Hex: #3FA24C
HSL: 128° - 44% - 44%

Fringy Flower
Hex: #BADEBC
HSL: 124° - 36% - 80%

Tara
Hex: #E2F3E8
HSL: 140° - 40% - 40%

Stromboli
Hex: #3E6560
HSL: 173° - 24% - 24%

Elm
Hex: #247F7F
HSL: 180° - 56% - 32%

I have a collection of few palettes on Instagram .

