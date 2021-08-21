Sue

Cinema Tickets App

Sue
Sue
  • Save
Cinema Tickets App design ux app ui graphic design
Download color palette

Hi there 👋,
Here is a concept mobile app for Booking a Cinema Tickets Online

See The Full Project Here
Feel free to contact me https://www.behance.net/ssuhad4ecfa

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Sue
Sue

More by Sue

View profile
    • Like