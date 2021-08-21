Nick Storchay

Sadyba Barbana Identity & Logo

Sadyba Barbana Identity & Logo ipad art lettering calligraphy graphic design flat vector logo branding typography
I drew this logo on my broken iPad hehe (but will fix it soon!)
The project is about saving a building in Kyiv from desctruction by developer.

