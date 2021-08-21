Nick Storchay

QUA Podcasts deisgn by Nick Charivnick

Podcast covers for Apple Podcasts. QUA is an awesome organisation who are all about queer rights, but also about ukrainians, because it was founded by one. Borscht is a satirical-analytical show about elections in US 2020, NoName War is a show about Russia's anti-lgbt propaganda in Eastern Europe.

