Daily Ui 005 - App Icon

Daily Ui 005 - App Icon daily ui gluten glutenfree bakery cookie graphicdesign icon appicon design ui ux userexperience interaction branding adobexd
Daily UI Challenge day 5

I designed a minimalist app icon for a cookie bakery.
