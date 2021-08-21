Praxeum

Skeu DeFi UI

Praxeum
Praxeum
Hire Me
  • Save
Skeu DeFi UI blockchain skeu skeumorphism ui defi crypto dark
Download color palette

Some fun skeu exploration for a DeFi project

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Praxeum
Praxeum
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Praxeum

View profile
    • Like