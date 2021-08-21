Naufal Nur Aidil

Hi everyone!!

Today I want to share my exploration design about Games Store app. In this app, you can explore your favorite games So, who likes playing games? 🙋🏻

Feel free to leave your feedback and press "L" if you like it 👍

