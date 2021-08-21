Milovanovic Milos

Defender

Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos
  • Save
Defender classic cars classic jeep vehicle garage design etching automotive scratchboard car retro vintage illustration defender land rover
Download color palette

[1/2] Illustration of a Land Rover Defender for Crane Stationery America’s oldest and most prestigious Stationery company, founded in 1801.

My Instagram and Behance page.

Milovanovic Milos
Milovanovic Milos

More by Milovanovic Milos

View profile
    • Like