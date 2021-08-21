Sajon
Orix Agency

Ancient Auction App

Sajon
Orix Agency
Sajon for Orix Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Ancient Auction App mobile ui minimal mobile app design mobile apps mobileapp ux ui design interface uiux ui ux mobile app app mobile ui design mobileui
Ancient Auction App mobile ui minimal mobile app design mobile apps mobileapp ux ui design interface uiux ui ux mobile app app mobile ui design mobileui
Download color palette
  1. App Post.png
  2. IG Promote.png

Get My Latest UI Kit
https://gumroad.com/sajon
_
Work Inquiries
contact@sajon.co
_
Check My Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Website

_
Follow Orix Creative Agency
Instagram | Facebook

Orix Agency
Orix Agency
Dedicated Design Team For Startups & Leading Brands.
Hire Us

More by Orix Agency

View profile
    • Like