Salon Management Mobile App UI Design

Salon Management Mobile App UI Design
Salon Management Mobile App UI Design
This SmartCut Salon Management app is the mainly provide the smart and handy app to manage all your Salon’s, Employees and Services Anytime, Anywhere! This system keeps track of employee salaries, inventory and customer data along with billing. This is a fully equipped system that alone manages the entire functioning of a SmartCut Salon. It maintains stock of inventory coming in. It also manages individual employee salary.

