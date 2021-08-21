Logorilla
logorilla

lemos

Logorilla
logorilla
Logorilla for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
lemos paper animal design creative clever simple minimal logo task automation restaurant food sea ocean octopus
Download color palette

-Approved logo design for lemos.
Lemos is SAAS solution for restaurants which optimizes the delivery
activity by creating a single platform for all delivery orders.
as always your feedback is welcome :D
-Do you want to design or redesign your logo ?
please feel free to contact us:

info@logorilla.art

logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like