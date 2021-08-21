Iman

DailyUI - 006 (User Profile)

Iman
Iman
  • Save
DailyUI - 006 (User Profile) ui ux profile user profile app design mobile design ux design ui design ux design uiux figma daily ui dailyui challenge amateur ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge - 006 (User Profile)
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1010880954831124219
Social Media: https://redl.ink/vatani

Iman
Iman

More by Iman

View profile
    • Like