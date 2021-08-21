Nidhi Kachhi

Social Media App

Nidhi Kachhi
Nidhi Kachhi
  • Save
Social Media App e commerce app camera app health fitness web mobile social media app social media ui minimal design app ux app ui app aesthetics
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my exploration for a Social Media app.

Let me know what you think about this by leaving a feedback

Drop a ❤ if you like it!

Nidhi Kachhi
Nidhi Kachhi

More by Nidhi Kachhi

View profile
    • Like