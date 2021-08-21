UI/UX Kits

Foxeresto - Restaurant HTML Template

Foxeresto - Restaurant HTML Template website design ui design ux ux design ui app onepage restaurant reservation modern menu food diner cuisine cooking clean chef cafe bootstrap
FOXERESTO is a beautiful easy to use restaurant template built on bootstrap, Its can be used especially for modern restaurants.The template is responsive, so you can view it also in the mobile/tablets devices and it looks very nice in thoose devices. FOXERESTO is retina ready that means it looks great and very sharp in high resolution devices.

