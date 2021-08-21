Mehedi Islam

Nike Login Page Design Concept (Purple)

Mehedi Islam
Mehedi Islam
Hire Me
  • Save
Nike Login Page Design Concept (Purple) webpage adobe xd sign in sign up login page nike purple minimal user interface user experience vector creative uiux graphic design ui
Download color palette

I've made a concept design of 'NIKE' website login page by Adobe XD. The work was for practice purpose only. I've also made two different other colored variations.

👉Feel Free to leave your valuable comment in my design. Don't forget to follow me on Dribble⚡🤗

Contact for work:
👉Whatsapp: +8801747902734
👉E-Mail: mehedi19ledp.info@gmail.com

"THANKS FOR VISITING''

Mehedi Islam
Mehedi Islam
Logo & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Mehedi Islam

View profile
    • Like