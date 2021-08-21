H𝒜RRY VINCENT

ĐɆ₳Ⱨ-ĐɆ₣Ɏł₦₲

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
ĐɆ₳Ⱨ-ĐɆ₣Ɏł₦₲ anime retro bitmap skull death neo cyber red minimal type graphic typography design
ĐɆ₳Ⱨ-ĐɆ₣Ɏł₦₲ anime retro bitmap skull death neo cyber red minimal type graphic typography design
ĐɆ₳Ⱨ-ĐɆ₣Ɏł₦₲ anime retro bitmap skull death neo cyber red minimal type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-276_Death-Defying_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-276_Death-Defying_Dribbble_3.png
  3. HV-276_Death-Defying_Dribbble_2.png

[Mixed Media Artwork]

Artwork:
Modified existing imagery using @albumartarchive’s ‘BIG BITMAP’.
Original photography By Vladimir Zapletin.

Typefaces:
‘Retrograde Regular’ by @novocaine.psd
‘Monument Extended’ bv @pangram.pangram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like