Pooyan Tehrani

Loop Light Logo Design

Pooyan Tehrani
Pooyan Tehrani
  • Save
Loop Light Logo Design logo branding design
Download color palette

Looplight is the largest producer of wireless strip lights in the Middle East.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Pooyan Tehrani
Pooyan Tehrani

More by Pooyan Tehrani

View profile
    • Like