Chester Bennington

This is a piece for my Instagram feed, uploaded a few days late after Chester's memorial date. Linkin Park was the first music that I got into when I was around 12, it's also the first music piece that I bought for real and didn't just pirate haha. Linkin Park got me started learning to play piano (still couldn't play to this day though), and set up my music reference that I still have today. The more I listen to aspecially Chester stuff, wether it's his other projects like Grey Daze, Dead by Sunrise or his work with Stone Temple Pilots, I keep finding new aspects of his voice. He's real, raw, and one of a kind. Thank you.