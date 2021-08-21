Andrian Sheen

Chayene Indian Chief

Andrian Sheen
Andrian Sheen
  • Save
Chayene Indian Chief portraitart portraitdrawing portrait sketch design illustration
Download color palette

I hope I didn't mispronounce anything :} . This is a workout sketch I did after discovering the image at Instagram. It's an old historic photo of an Indian figure. I like the strong facial traits and the many accessories he wears, having a lot of stuff going on in the reference actually helps a lot to do the mental tracking and measuring (I didn't trace, this is a sketchbook piece). I hope you guys like it :) .

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Andrian Sheen
Andrian Sheen

More by Andrian Sheen

View profile
    • Like