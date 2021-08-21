Marina Klimi

No Child Marriage

Marina Klimi
Marina Klimi
  • Save
No Child Marriage vector logo illustration ui typography graphic design design
No Child Marriage vector logo illustration ui typography graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. no-marriage.jpg
  2. No-Child-Marriage1.jpg

I create a poster for an NGO that fights against children marriages.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Marina Klimi
Marina Klimi
Welcome to my Art Box on Dribbble

More by Marina Klimi

View profile
    • Like