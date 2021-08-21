Marina Klimi

NHEG Magazines

NHEG Magazines branding ui typography graphic design design
  1. July-August 2021.jpg
  2. May-June-2019-front.jpg
  3. September–October-2020-front.jpg
  4. July-August-2017.jpg
  5. January-February-2021-front.jpg

Leading editor of the bimonthly magazine of the organization.
At the following link are some of the issues: https://www.newheightseducation.org/who-we-are/nheg-magazine/

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
