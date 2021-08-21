Swagata bhowmik

ENJOYING THE RAIN..

ENJOYING THE RAIN.. corgi puppy digital illustration digital painting love for art enjoying the rain sky tree train rainy day rain corgi smile corgieyes corgi illustration animation adobeillustration adobe adobefresco during quarantine attractive eyes
It's fun to draw corgi dogs, especially when they're enjoying the rain.......
