Wica Delatoya

One day in Yokohama

Wica Delatoya
Wica Delatoya
  • Save
One day in Yokohama branding illustration design
Download color palette

I made this illustration base on picture from @itohton (ig) with procreate app. Love the colour and the situation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Wica Delatoya
Wica Delatoya
Like