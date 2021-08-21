Pavan Kumar

Landing Page #dailyui #003

Landing Page #dailyui #003 landing page landing page design landing page daily ui illustration design dailyui ux design ui ux design ui ux ui graphic design
Here is the landing page design based on renting an electric kick scooter of #dailyui challenge #003

Challenge: What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)

