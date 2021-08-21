Muntadher Saleh

The Weeknd Art Deco

Muntadher Saleh
Muntadher Saleh
  • Save
The Weeknd Art Deco vector illustration logo design inspiration muntadher saleh graphic design
Download color palette

The Weeknd Art Deco
By Muntadher Saleh

Muntadher Saleh
Muntadher Saleh

More by Muntadher Saleh

View profile
    • Like