e-Shopping / e-Commerce Web UI/UX Design

Hey Everyone! 👋🏻 😍

Here my new exploration about e-shopping / e-commerce website UI/UX design, what do you think? hope you like it guys 🔆

If you want to see case study, click link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112932991/Eksikgedikcom-UIUX-Design-Case-Study

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------

I available for work (Permanently, Freelance, Contract, Remote):

📩 Email : cagatayhankurt@gmail.com

💬 Whatsapp : https://wa.me/905455164535

🎉 Behance : https://behance.net/cagatayhankurt

👨🏻‍💻 Portfolio & Works : https://cagatayhan.work