Brand identity Design of Auburn Electricals

Finalized brand identity design for Auburn Electricals. A repair service provider for major appliances in the Colombo suburbs. This logo, combined with monograms of the company's title and the universal symbol of power. saturated blue to represent the trust of 30 years in the field and the red color to represent the intensity of electricity. #logo #brand #ashandt #ashandtdesigns #brandidentity

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
