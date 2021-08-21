Muntadher Saleh

in April 10h 2021 Muntadher Saleh made the correct way to make his artwork a live he make his artwork for the Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid And it’s one of his most valuable artworks for him because it was the first step in the combination between the worlds of arts digital and traditional art

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
