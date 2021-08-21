JimmySandoval

EL SALVADOR / JUEGOS ANTES DEL CELULAR

JimmySandoval
JimmySandoval
  • Save
EL SALVADOR / JUEGOS ANTES DEL CELULAR typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Antes no podías jugar solo, hoy todos los juegos son una App, y ellos son tus "mejores amigos"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
JimmySandoval
JimmySandoval

More by JimmySandoval

View profile
    • Like