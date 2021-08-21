Vinay Gowtham M

Audioqe / Logo Design

Vinay Gowtham M
Vinay Gowtham M
Hire Me
  • Save
Audioqe / Logo Design recording music audio music production house logodesign brand identity brand branding graphic design wordmark lettermark black and white typography lettering logotype minimalist logo design logo designer logo play icon
Download color palette

Logo design for the Audioqe, It's a Music production house.

https://www.behance.net/VinayGowthamM

Vinay Gowtham M
Vinay Gowtham M
Logo, Branding, and illustration. Available for projects∙
Hire Me

More by Vinay Gowtham M

View profile
    • Like