Music Website Landing Page

Greetings Everyone

if i ever had a guitar shop or instrument shop , i would create such a website .

what do you think about this website ? give me your suggestion .

What do you think about it? give some advice or Show us love! Press "L".

Don't forget to follow @MonikKacha

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to

monikkacha@gmail.com