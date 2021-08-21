Monik Kacha

Music Website Landing Page

Monik Kacha
Monik Kacha
  • Save
Music Website Landing Page typography vector illustration design animation graphic design ui ux logo gradient branding new found rhythem trempo music love love guitar music
Download color palette

Greetings Everyone

if i ever had a guitar shop or instrument shop , i would create such a website .
what do you think about this website ? give me your suggestion .

What do you think about it? give some advice or Show us love! Press "L".

Don't forget to follow @MonikKacha
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
monikkacha@gmail.com

Monik Kacha
Monik Kacha

More by Monik Kacha

View profile
    • Like